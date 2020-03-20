Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Colton Underwood, the season 23 star of ABC’s competition series The Bachelor, has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus. He cautioned that not only the elderly are affected by the illness.

“I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy I work out regularly, I eat healthy, I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today and they are positive…it’s been kicking my ass just to put it very bluntly,” Underwood said in a video posted on social media.

“For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough. Currently I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs getting out of bed,” he added.

He said the reason he decided to share the news was “not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another.”

Underwood assured everyone he’s “doing okay” and is “in good spirits. He said he has been staying at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family home. The two have been together since the March 2019 season 23 finale of The Bachelor.

“Unfortunately, we’re all in this together,” he added.

Underwood is the latest celebrity known to have tested positive for COVID-19 just in the past several days, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant, Idris Elba, Rudy Gobert, Prince Albert of Monaco and NFL head coach Sean Payton.