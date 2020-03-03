Aya Cash, ‘The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper To Star In ‘We Broke Up’

EXCLUSIVE: Aya Cash, from FX’s You’re the Worst and Fosse/Verdon, and William Jackson Harper, who just wrapped his four-season run on NBC’s The Good Place, will topline We Broke Up, an indie comedy directed by Jeff Rosenberg.

Additional cast includes Sarah Bolger (Mayans M.C.), Tony Cavalero (School of Rock), Peri Gilpin (Frasier), Kobi Libii (The Opposition with Jordan Klepper), Azita Ghanizada (Good Trouble), Zak Steiner (Euphoria), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart), Larisa Oleynik (The Healing Powers of Dude), and Emily Pendergast (Veep).

Rosenberg co-wrote the screenplay with Laura Jacqmin. The story centers on Lori and Doug (Cash and Harper), a longtime couple who break up just days before Lori’s little sister Bea’s (Bolger) wedding to Jayson (Cavalero). In order to not disrupt the fun, the couple decides to pretend they’re still together until the weekend is over. But pretending isn’t as easy as they think it’ll be.

Matt Ratner of Tilted Windmill Productions, John Hermann, and Mason Novick are producing the project with Rosenberg. Executive Producers are Alan Mintz, Steve Aviles, Larry Babin, and Lawrence D. Bain as well as Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan, and Mariana Sanjurjo for Particular Crowd.

Cash, repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment, most recently starred in the Sundance horror-comedy Scare Me, and will soon be seen in the upcoming second season of The Boys for Amazon. Harper recently appeared in Focus Features’ Dark Waters and A24’s Midsommar. Repped by UTA and AC Management, he is currently in production on Barry Jenkins’ limited series The Underground Railroad for Amazon.