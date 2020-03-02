‘Awaken’: Tobin Bell, Lance Henriksen And Ed Asner To Star In Charles Agron’s Indie Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: The forthcoming indie mystery-thriller Awaken has assembled an impressive slate of actors including Saw star Tobin Bell, Aliens icon Lance Henrikson and legend Ed Asner of Up and Mary Tyler Moore Show fame. The trio will join Krista Dane Hoffman (The Caregiver), Alyona Khmara (Ford v Ferrari), Kayla Adams (Ad Astra) and Charles Agron (Monday at 11:01am), who also wrote the script that Don FauntLeRoy (Gates of Darkness) will direct.

Awaken follows Oliver Cook (Agron), a wealthy businessman dealing with the loss of his only child. It is a mystery whether she was murdered or kidnapped. No one has a clue in this tale of murder and revenge that involves Oliver’s wife (Khmara), his lawyer (Bell), a person from the past (Henriksen), a stripper (Adams), a recluse (Asner) and a mysterious woman (Hoffman). As Oliver begins to unravel the mystery, he learns that events of the deep past have a direct bearing on his family’s survival.

Agron’s K Street Pictures will distribute Awaken while Armand Gazarian (Ghost Hunter Diaries) is set to produce.

K Street Pictures recently acquired the thriller Last Call starring John Malkovich and Rhys Ifans. Agron produces the pic which will be released this year along with Awaken. He also produced the aforementioned Monday at 11:01 A.M. and Dark House under his K Street Pictures banner. He also served as executive producer of the documentary And the Winner Isn’t which was made by father/daughter team Geoffrey and Ambra Moore. The film is dedicated to the elder Moore’s father Roger Moore.