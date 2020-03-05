Ava DuVernay & Warner Bros Animation Adapting ‘Wings of Fire’ Books For TV Series

Ava DuVernay has crossed many genres in her career, but now the Oscar nominee looks set to become the Queen of Dragons – at least in an animated sense.

The Queen Sugar creator is teaming with Warner Bros Animation to develop Tui T. Sutherland’s best-selling dragon filled Wings of Fire books into a high end small screen series for the whole family. In the first animated effort for the A Wrinkle in Time director, the exclusive rights to Sutherland’s sweeping fantasy and multi-dragon POV publications of 15 novels, a trio of graphic novels and four short stories were sealed by WBA after a pitched bidding process that went into the eight-figures, I hear.

Sutherland with serve as EP on the project along with DuVernay, WBA’s Sam Register, Dan Milano and Christa Starr. Under DuVernay’s $100 million pact inked with Warner Bros Television Group back in late 2018, and exclusively reported by Deadline, the filmmaker’s ARRAY Filmworks company will produce the Wings of Fire series with WBA.

If you haven’t read any of the Wings of Fire series, the multi-continental books initially focus on the differing POVs of a group of five young dragons who are prophesized to end a decades long war that has decimated the fictional lands of Pyrrhia and Pantala.

Bringing Wings of Fire to animated life is just the latest offering on DuVernay’s filled dance card. Having just debuted Cherish the Day on OWN last month and currently filming the Rosario Dawson-starring DMZ pilot for HBO Max, the When They See Us helmer is also working on a feature-length documentary on L.A.’s own, the deceased Nipsey Hussle for Netflix.

The CAA-repped DuVernay also has a one-hour drama on the Texas oil industry for TNT alongside ex-Queen Sugar showrunner Kat Candler. In a similar genre to DMZ, the ARRAY boss is on the path to a big-budget and big-screen version of Jack Kirby’s New Gods. Part of Warner Bros slate, New Gods is being penned by DuVernay and Tom King.