AT&T Offers Subscribers Free HBO, Premium Content Through April

AT&T said starting tomorrow it will offer premium video content for free to subscribers that don’t have channels like Starz, Epix, HBO and Cinemax. The move comes as AT&T’s WarnerMedia, where these networks live, is set to launch new streaming service HBO Max on a still unspecified date in May. It has been counting on substantial uptake early on by current subscribers to AT&T’s array of services.
AT&T also said it’s shifted adverting campaigns to launch a new one called #ConnectedTogether.
Starting March 26, it will offer the premium content on a staggered basis to customers of DirecTV, U-Verse, AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now who don’t already receive the channels as part of their subscription, including Season 3 of Westworld, Season 5 of Outlander and the premiere of the new Epix original, Belgravia.
Starz will be available from March 26 to April 4 (to DirecTV and U-Verse packages only). Epix can be viewed from April 4 to April 16 and HBO and Cinemax from April 17 to April 20.
TV and video programmers and distributors have stepped up in the coronavirus, shelter-at-home era. Yesterday, CBS All Access announced a free month for its most popular series, Star Trek: Picard. Showtime is offering a free month to new subscribers. Amazon Prime has added free videos and shows for kids, to name a few.
As for advertising, the #ConnectedTogether Campaign is selection of commercials and digital advertising “that reinforce the power of connectivity during times of fear and division,” AT&T said. Brands everywhere are also having to rethink their ad campaigns as the pandemic is top of mind for worried viewers and consumers.
