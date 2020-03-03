Array Names Paul Garnes As Head Of Physical Production

EXCLUSIVE: Ava DuVernay’s Array Filmworks has set Paul Garnes as Head of Physical Production. In his new position, Garnes will oversee all areas of physical production for the company’s slate of television series and feature films.

DuVernay and Garnes’ working relationship started with her films Middle of Nowhere and Selma. He also worked on the TV side on Queen Sugar and the recent anthology series Cherish the Day. Garnes has also served as a producer, line producer and/or production manager on films and television series for Disney, Dreamworks, HBO, ABC, NBC, BET, Sony/Screen Gems, Magnolia and Paramount Pictures.

Prior to Array, Garnes worked as Vice President of Operations and Production for Foxx/King Productions, Head of Production for Simmons- Lathan Media Group and served as Vice President and Executive in Charge of Production for the Tyler Perry Company, supervising over 250 episodes of broadcast television while at the studio.

It was recently announced that Amazon Studios has teamed with Macro Television Studios and Array Filmworks to develop a TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s 1987 sci-fi novel Dawn with Victoria Mahoney (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lovecraft Country) as creator, writer and director of the pilot. Array Filmworks is also partnering with Warner Bros. Television for the adaptation of Brian Wood’s comic DMZ starring Rosario Dawson and directed by DuVernay.

The deal was negotiated by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano on behalf of Array Filmworks and (CAA) handled negotiations on behalf of Garnes.