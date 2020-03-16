Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Coronavirus Message Starring Ponies Lulu & Whiskey: “Listen To The Experts, Ignore The Morons. We Will Get Through This Together”

Arnold Schwarzenegger has posted a coronavirus-related video message to his fans on social media: “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”

The movie star and former California Governor, aged 72, was in good spirits as he played in the clip with his ponies, Lulu and Whiskey.

“We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu and have a good time and get entertained,” the Terminator star says.

“No more restaurants, forget all that,” Schwarzenegger continues. “Gatherings, restaurants, gymnasiums are out the window. You stay home.”

LA mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Sunday that the city was to close all bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms and cinemas in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

So far, California has confirmed 335 cases with six deaths. In the U.S as a whole those numbers are 3,499 and 63.