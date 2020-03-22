Apple’s Siri Will Now Take Your Coronavirus Questions And Provide Advice

Is there a doctor in the house? There is if you have access to Apple’s Siri.
Using information from the Centers for Disease Control and US Public Health Service, the Apple voice assistant will respond to users who ask such questions as “Do I have the coronavirus?”
Siri is a virtual assistant that is part of Apple Inc.’s iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS operating systems. The assistant can take your queries and answer questions, make recommendations, and perform actions.
The update appeared Saturday, according to CNBC.
Google has also delivered a website about COVID-19 symptoms, risk and testing information. It uses World Health Organization and CDC information to provide guidance.