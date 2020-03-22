Apple’s Siri Will Now Take Your Coronavirus Questions And Provide Advice

Is there a doctor in the house? There is if you have access to Apple’s Siri.

Using information from the Centers for Disease Control and US Public Health Service, the Apple voice assistant will respond to users who ask such questions as “Do I have the coronavirus?”

Siri is a virtual assistant that is part of Apple Inc.’s iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS operating systems. The assistant can take your queries and answer questions, make recommendations, and perform actions.

In the case of coronavirus-related questions, Siri responds with a series of questions that probes the symptoms. These include fever and dry cough up to the more serious instances, like difficulty breathing. The milder cases will be advised to simply stay home. In the worst-case scenario, it can advise you to call 911.

The update appeared Saturday, according to CNBC.

Google has also delivered a website about COVID-19 symptoms, risk and testing information. It uses World Health Organization and CDC information to provide guidance.