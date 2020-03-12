Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Jorge Ramos Backs Out As Democratic Debate Moderator Because Of Possible Coronavirus Exposure; Event Moved To CNN’s Washington Studio

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Broadway Producers In Emergency Meeting To Mull Immediate Monthlong Shutdown

Read the full story

Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ Goes On Hiatus As Precaution Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Morning Show
The Morning Show on Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Amid growing panic and chaos in Hollywood —  and around the world — related to the rapidly progressing coronavirus pandemic, Apple TV+’s drama series The Morning Show will be going on a two-week hiatus.

The decision was made by the series’ studio, Media Res, in conjunction with Apple. It is a proactive measure out of precaution and not prompted by any specific concern related by possible exposure. It follows news of two TV sets that had already been impacted by the outbreak via possible contamination, Fox’s NeXt, which has finished production, and the CW’s Riverdale, which suspended production yesterday. It also comes as Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, revealed that they have caught the coronavirus while Hanks was working on his next movie in Australia.

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is currently filming its second season on the Sony lot.

“In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,.” said Michael Ellenberg, Founder and CEO of Media Res.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad