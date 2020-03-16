Apple Employee In Culver City Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An Apple employee at its Culver City campus has tested positive for coronavirus and is under self-quarantine at home.

On Friday, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the tech giant is Apple is moving to flexible work arrangements. It is also closing all retail stores, where the situation has started to improve.

“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.

Apple follows news of a employee testing positive at Hulu’s Santa Monica office as the virus continues to spread and the efforts to combat it become more intense across the entertainment sector and the nation.

“We recognize this is a challenging time for our global community and our thoughts remain with those around the world personally affected by COVID-19 and the heroic medical professionals and researchers fighting it,” Apple said in a statement, according to press reports.

An Apple spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to comment.