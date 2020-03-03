Anne Thomopoulos Reunites With Chris Albrecht At Legendary Global

EXCLUSIVE: Rome and Generation Kill executive producer Anne Thomopoulos is reuniting with her former HBO boss Chris Albrecht at Legendary Global.

Thomopoulos has joined the joint venture between Legendary and Albrecht as a partner, and comes from CAA’s Global Television department. She has been tasked with focusing on identifying and acquiring international content that Legendary Global can develop, produce and finance for local and global platforms.

Thomopoulos and Albrecht are reuniting after a successful run together at HBO, where Albrecht served as chairman and CEO and Thomopoulos created and oversaw the network’s dramatic series department. Kicking off with Oz, she first established HBO’s miniseries division with projects including From the Earth to the Moon, Band of Brothers and The Corner, before going on to exec produce Rome and Generation Kill.

She subsequently served as exec producer on Camelot for Starz, where she had a first-look producing deal. She also worked on international projects including Borgia and Versailles for Canal+, The Collection for France 3 and Amazon, Britannia for Sky, French-language rom-com The Hook Up Plan for Netflix as well as The Black Box for ABC. She is a dual national of the U.S. and France and lives between Paris and Los Angeles.

Last week, Legendary Global revealed it was working with His Dark Materials and The Eddy writer Jack Thorne on a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel A Tale of Two Cities. It also recently teamed with Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter and Pose exec producer Sherry Marsh on Tokyo Underworld, a crime drama set in Japan.

“Anne’s ability to identify and foster content that resonates with audiences around the world is second to none. To work together again on this global stage is an opportunity to continue our collaboration across borders in the pursuit of great content and the growth of Legendary Global,” said Albrecht.

Added Thomopoulos: “The combination of working with Legendary to grow their global television strategy and reuniting with Chris Albrecht was an opportunity I couldn’t resist.”