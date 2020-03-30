Anne Hathaway Boards Feature In Development ‘French Children Don’t Throw Food’

Deadline has confirmed that Anne Hathaway is set to topline StudioCanal and Blueprint Picture’s feature adaptation of Pamela Druckerman’s autobiography French Children Don’t Throw Food.

The project, which is being co-financed by the two studios, is currently in development with the latest version of the sceenplay penned by Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern.

Druckerman’s autobiography follows her real-life experience as a 35-year-old American journalist in Paris contending with pregnancy and parenthood. Unlike her fellow Americans, Druckerman learns that pregnant French women aren’t purchasing every parenting bible known to man, nor are they obsessed about natural births or C-sections. As she tries to balance family life and her career, she looks to uncover why the French have such well-behaved children. However, it’s all a facade.

Blueprint’s recent credits include the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Focus Features latest take on Jane Austen’s Emma starring Anya Taylor-Joy.