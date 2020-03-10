Andy Garcia To Star In ABC’s Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama Pilot ‘Rebel’

Andy Garcia has finalized a deal to play the male lead opposite Katey Sagal in Rebel, ABC’s drama pilot inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich. Executive produced by Brockovich, Rebel hails from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Vernoff and directed by Tara Nicole Weyr, Rebel centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman, she cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

Garcia will play Julian Cruz, the lawyer for whom Rebel consults, though sometimes it seems like it’s the other way around. Cruz is a powerful attorney — sexy, smart, down-to-earth and strong in all the best ways. He was widowed two years ago and still is reeling from the loss. Frequently irritated by his most famous employee, Cruz is weary of being guilt-tripped by Rebel into taking on another demanding case.

2020 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

In addition to Sagal, Garcia joins previously cast John Corbett, James Lesure, Tamala Jones and Ariela Barer. The table read for the pilot was Monday.

Vernoff executive produces through her Trip the Light banner alongside Brockovich, Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox as well as Andrew Stearn and Trip the Light’s Alexandre Schmitt. Davis’ Mike Stein is Co-Producer.

This would mark the first TV series role for Garcia. He previously did a six-episode arc on HBO’s Ballers and recently did two episodes of Amazon’s anthology Modern Love. Garcia, who has in the movie Big Gold Brick in the can, is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.