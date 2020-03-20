Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Returning To The Air From Cohen’s Apartment

Another day, another adjustment for late-night TV amid the coronavirus crisis. Andy Cohen is returning to the air Sunday after production was suspended last week on his Bravo late-night show Watch What Happens Live due to the outbreak, with a few changes. Now titled Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home will be shot remotely from Cohen’s New York City apartment with guest interviews filmed via video chat.

Per the network, host and executive producer Cohen “will check in with Bravolebrity and celebrity guests for a kiki from the couch, with special games, at-home show-and-tells and surprises.” Sunday’s guests will be Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connell, and Ramona Singer. The show’s production staff will continue to work from home.

“Just when we thought our show couldn’t get any more low-tech, we’re all homebound. I’m not sure how this will play out, but I know it’ll be fun,” said Cohen.

All late-night shows have suspended production due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah have been keeping the funny going with mini-episodes, mainly via social media, from their homes.

Watch What Happens‘ full week’s schedule is below.

Sunday, 3/22 at 10pm ET/PT

Monday, 3/23 at 11pm ET/PT

Tuesday, 3/24 at 11p ET/PT

Wednesday, 3/25 at 10:30pm ET/PT

Thursday, 3/26 at 11pm ET/PT

Sunday, 3/29 at 10pm ET/PT