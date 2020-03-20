Andy Cohen Says He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Andy Cohen has revealed he’s tested positive for coronavirus, and his Watch What Happens Live @ Home edition is on hold for now.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote on Instagram Friday. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen revealed the news within hours of an announcement earlier today that he was returning to the air with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home, a tweaked version his Bravo show, which was to have been shot remotely from his New York City apartment with guest interviews filmed via video chat. It was to have kicked off Sunday, March 22 at 10 PM ET/PT with guests Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connell, and Ramona Singer.

As with other late-night and virtually all television shows, Watch What Happens Live had suspended production due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cohen is the latest celebrity to go public with a coronavirus diagnosis, joining Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Rudy Gobert, Prince Albert of Monaco, NFL head coach Sean Payton and The Bachelor star Colton Underwood.