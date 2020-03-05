Andrew Yang, Evelyn Yang Sign With CAA

Andrew Yang and his wife Evelyn Yang have signed with CAA for representation.

Yang recently became a CNN political commentator after ending his presidential bid, the first 2020 presidential candidate to do so. Before launching his longshot campaign, Yang had founded Venture for America, a non-profit organization. Evelyn Yang is a marketing professional and special needs advocate, and is a board member of the non-profit KultureCity.

On Thursday, Andrew Yang announced that he was launching Humanity Forward, a new non profit focused on calling attention to some of his central campaign themes. The organization will in part be focused on supporting candidates who back one of his signature proposals, a universal basic income, designed to prepare for the displacement of workers from technological and economic changes. Dave Chappelle, who campaigned with Yang, is among the supporters of the new organization along with Teri Hatcher and Ken Jeong.

The organization also will focus on activating new voters, and other ideas he advanced during his campaign including human-centered capitalism and data as a property right. Humanity Forward announced a universal basic income pilot program in which $500,000 has been committed to residents of one New York town. During the campaign, Yang had committed to giving one of his early donors $1,000 per month for an entire year.