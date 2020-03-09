Andrew Mittman Inks Television & Film Deal With MGM As Head Of New 1.21 Banner

Veteran MGM executive Andrew Mittman is continuing his relationship with the company, signing an exclusive MGM/UA Television production and first-look MGM film deal as head of newly launched prodco 1.21. Joining Mittman at 1.21 is MGM/UA Television alum Kai Dolbashian as the company’s Director of Development.

“I’ve admired Andrew’s thoughtful, intelligent grasp of story and structure since the day we met, said Steve Stark, President of MGM/UA Television. “We recruited him to join our executive team and then were quick to extend his deal when it came up for renewal this year. When Andrew told us that he wanted to segue back into producing, we were thrilled to find a way to make that happen for him right here at MGM.”

Mittman previously served as a SVP, Television Development at MGM for over two years. During that time, he also executive produced The Addams Family animated movie for the studio, which went on to gross $200M worldwide. He is an executive producer on the upcoming Elvis biopic at Warner Bros., starring Tom Hanks and directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Before becoming an executive at MGM, Mittman was President of Whalerock Industries, Lloyd Braun’s production company, which held a first-look deal with MGM.

A four-year veteran of MGM, Dolbashian most recently served as a member of Steve Stark’s MGM TV scripted development team.

“Kai and I are beyond excited to continue our relationship with MGM in this entrepreneurial capacity and grateful to Steve, Mike, Lindsay, Max and the entire team for their support,” said Mittman. “I’ve worked with the studio in various roles over the last seven years and can say with confidence that MGM is the best creative sandbox in town to play in. I can’t wait to get into trouble with my colleagues in this new capacity.”