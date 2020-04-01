Andrew Jack Dies: ‘Star Wars’ Actor And Hollywood Dialect Coach Had Coronavirus Complications, Was 76

In addition to his acting work, Jack was a dialect coach in Hollywood. He worked with actors on Men in Black: International, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok and two of the Avengers movies. He also worked with Christian Bale on his voice for Batman Begins and was going to work with Robert Pattinson on DC’s upcoming The Batman.

“He had been a dialect coach for many years and was one of those people who promoted mentoring and supporting younger coaches and he was a pioneer in our industry — in that he demonstrated to producers that we were a necessary department and that the job was important,” McCullough said. “He loved his work and was funny, charming, and a joy to be around,” she went on. “He was a friend first and a client second, and I will miss doing silly voices and pissing around with him on set. Dialect coaching isn’t just about being good at accents, you need to make your actors feel safe and confident, and Andrew’s actors absolutely adored him.”