No Charges Against Andrew Gillum After The Politician & CNN Contributor Was Linked To Suspected Meth Overdose

***FILE PHOTO*** Andrew Gillum found Inebriated And Vomiting In Miami Beach Hotel Room BOCA RATON - OCTOBER 25: Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum arrives during a "Bring it home" bus tour rally held at the Florida Atlantic University's Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium on October 25, 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida Credit: MPI04 / MediaPunch /IPX

Andrew Gillum, a rising star in the Democratic party and CNN contributor, has apologized after he was found in a Miami Beach hotel room early Friday with a man who overdosed on what police believe was crystal meth.

Gillum, 40, rose to national prominence when he became Florida’s first African-American nominee for governor. He narrowly lost the November 2018 general election to Republican Ron DeSantis.

The progressive politician’s career now looks to be in jeopardy after he was found “inebriated” at the Mondrian South Beach hotel, where police and paramedics responded to a “medical incident.”

Miami Beach police were notified after a 56-year-old man named Aldo Mejias called for help around 1 a.m., according to the police report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Related Story Jorge Ramos Backs Out As Democratic Debate Moderator Because Of Possible Coronavirus Exposure; Event Moved To CNN's Washington Studio

Officers found Gillum there with Mejias and a 30-year-old man named Travis Dyson, who was being treated by paramedics for a suspected meth overdose. Mejias told officers he arrived at the hotel and found Dyson and Gillum inside the room under the influence of an unknown substance. Dyson opened the door and collapsed on the bed. Mejias said he performed CPR on Dyson until paramedics arrived.

Gillum was discovered vomiting in a bathroom. The police report said the former Tallahassee mayor was too “inebriated” to speak with officers. The report additionally said officers found three plastic bags of what was believed to be meth on the bed and floor.

Dyson was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition. Police said they are not pursuing charges in the case.

Gillum, a married father-of-three, released a statement Friday saying he had too much to drink at a wedding reception.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said in the statement. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

He went on to thank first responders and asked for privacy.

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time,” he added.

Gillum joined CNN in 2019, after his election defeat. The cable news network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.