Amy Adams & Jennifer Garner Launch #SaveWithStories To Support Children Who Are Out Of School Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner want to make sure kids aren’t losing out on learning and healthy eating in a time when coronavirus fears have led to a number of building closures, including schools. The award-winning actresses have teamed with Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education and media company, to launch #SaveWithStories, which will benefit Save the Children and Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

Adams made the announcement early Monday that the newly-minted initiative was what prompted her to “finally” join Instagram.

“I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time,” she wrote in part. “My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books.”

Under the initiative, the actors, as well as their celebrity friends, will share their favorite books and stories on Instagram and Facebook to drive donations to Save the Children and No Kid Hungry coronavirus response. In addition, Scholastic is securing a number of titles from its library to be featured as part of the initiative.

For its part, Save the Children will provide age-appropriate books, learning activities, games and toys to children whose schools are closed in some of rural America’s poorest communities through the #SAVEWITHSTORIES initiative. It also launched Coronavirus and Kids: Resources from Save the Children, providing free educational resources and tips for families across America.

In an effort to ensure children still have access to meals during school closures, No Kid Hungry plans to provide emergency grants to food banks and community groups, divert resources to the hardest-hit communities, and help families find meals while continuing to ensure every kid gets three meals a day.

Check out Adams’ full Instagram post below.