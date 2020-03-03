‘America’s Got Talent’ Unveils First Look At Season 15 Judges

America’s Got Talent released a first look photo today of the show’s season 15 judges panel.

The picture shows AGT creator and judge Simon Cowell and longtime judge Howie Mandel. They’re joined by newcomer Sofía Vergara, returning panelist Heidi Klum and returning host Terry Crews.

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 judges and host. Trae Patton/NBC

The revamped panel comes after the NBC competition series filled its two vacant chairs last week, following the exits of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who were let go in November after one season.

This will be Modern Family star Sofía Vergara’s first turn as a judge. Klum, who was a panelist on AGT from 2013-2018, is coming back.

The first round of production for America’s Got Talent: Season 15 will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium throughout the month of March.

The series is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.