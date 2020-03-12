‘American Sniper’ Scribe Jason Hall To Helm Anthony Robles Biopic ‘Unstoppable’ For 101 Studios & Seven Bucks

Jason Hall, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper, has been tapped write and direct Unstoppable, a feature based on the true-life story of inspirational wrestling star Anthony Robles. The pic will be produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Andy Fraser for A Really Good Home Pictures, David Crockett for Coonskin Cap Productions, and Gary Lewis. 101 Studios CEO David Glasser will serve as executive producer alongside David Hutkin and Bob Yari.

John Hindman penned the latest draft of the script, which is based on Robles’ memoir Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion. Robles was born with only one leg to a young mother of sixteen. Together, they overcame poverty and unending personal obstacles to see Anthony triumph in becoming a three-time All-American, 2011 NCAA National Champion, and a National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee.

“I grew up wrestling, and I remember tuning into the 2011 NCAA wrestling finals and getting goosebumps as I watched this kid vault out of the tunnel on crutches, toss them down, take the mat and dismantle the reigning national champ,” said Hall. “As miraculous an achievement as that was, the personal obstacles he faced off-the-mat were even more challenging. This is a tale of determination, perseverance, and sacrifice and I’m honored to be telling the Robles’ story at a time when the world is so desperately in need of real heroes.”

Hall made his directorial debut with the 2017 war drama Thank You for Your Service, starring Miles Teller and produced by Steven Spielberg. He’s repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.