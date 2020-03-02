‘American Idol’ Slips But Leads Sunday Ratings; ‘NCIS: L.A.’ Ticks Up

American Idol featured another batch of hopefuls Sunday, and although ABC’s reality singing competition led broadcast primetime in ratings, the two-hour episode stumbled a tenth from last week for a 1.3 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.99 total viewers. It was the same story for the network’s The Rookie (0.7, 4.53M), which dipped in the demo. Despite the down-ticks, ABC won the ratings race last night overall.

CBS, the night’s most watched network, saw a one tenth boost for NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7, 6.48M), which led into NCIS: New Orleans (0.5, 5.56M), the latter down from last week but maintaining in total viewers. God Friended Me (0.6, 6.00M) held steady in the demo, while 60 Minutes (0.9, 9.16M) ticked up and was the night’s most-watched program.

NBC’s freshman musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 2.06M) was down in ratings but made up for it by earning its most-watched telecast to date. Little Big Shots (0.5, 3.39M), now in its regular Sunday 8 PM slot, took a hit from its preview last week, while Good Girls (0.4, 1.80M) basically matched last week’s numbers.

Fox’s animated Sunday slate saw The Simpsons (0.6, 1.69M) holding steady and Bob’s Burgers (0.6, 1.42M) ticking down in the demo. Both series hit and tied season lows, while Family Guy (0.5, 1.51M) dipped to hit its own season low. The news for Duncanville (0.4, 1.24M) continued the trend as it was down and delivered its smallest numbers.