Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Help ABC Top Thursday, A Three-Finale Night

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

China Orders Re-Closing Of All Cinemas Nationwide

Read the full story

‘American Idol’: ABC Shifts Schedule For Talent Show As It Explores Options For Live Shows

American Idol
Karen Neal/ABC

ABC has shifted scheduling for American Idol amidst of the Coronavirus pandemic and is exploring “multiple” options for its live shows.

The network is spreading its next two episodes, set in Aulani, across two weeks rather than one. The next two episodes will air on Sunday March 29 between 8pm and 10pm and Sunday April 5 in the same timeslot. It was previously planned to have the Hawaii showcase eps run on March 29 and March 30.

As a result, it will run a repeat of Celebrity Family Feud and a special edition of ABC News’ 20/20 on COVID-19 on March 30, followed by the season finale of The Good Doctor.

The live shows were set to air on Monday April 6 but instead will be replaced by two repeats of Celebrity Family Feud, followed by primetime special, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises, produced by ABC News.

On Sunday April 12 and Sunday April 19, it will air American Idol: This is Me, which will look at the lives of our Top 20 contestants, with unseen footage and performance highlights.

In terms of the live shows, the network is “monitoring” the situation and said that it is “exploring multiple options within statewide guidelines”. An ABC spokeswoman added, “We will share a production plan as soon as it’s in place.”

This comes after prep work on the live shows, including rehearsals with the finalists, was suspended, sources said. Contestants went home to be with their families amid escalating coronavirus outbreak. The decision by American Idol producer Fremantle was made following Los Angeles County’s new strict guidelines prohibiting large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, Fremantle has instituted working remotely as editing on the final pre-taped Idol episodes continues. Because of its scope and number of hours delivered, American Idol has a large producing team and employs a big crew.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad