‘American Idol’ Tops Sunday Ratings; ‘The Rookie’ Hits Viewer Series High, ‘Good Girls’ Season-Best Rating

ABC’s American Idol held steady Sunday with a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.20 million viewers, finishing as the night’s top-rated show. The two-hour episode led into The Rookie (0.8, 5.13M), which ticked up from last week and scored the series’ best audience numbers to date. The duo gave ABC the overall ratings victory last night.

60 Minutes (0.8, 9.25M) was down in the demo but finished as Sunday’s most-watched program. As for the remainder of CBS’ lineup, God Friended Me (0.5, 5.95M), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 6.45M) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.5, 5.68M) were all steady. CBS was No. 1 overall in total viewers.

At NBC, Good Girls (0.5, 1.90M) scored a season high in the demo. Meanwhile, Little Big Shots (0.4, 3.11M) took a one-tenth hit, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 1.95M) nearly matched last week’s numbers.

The Simpsons (0.5, 1.61M) and Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.30M) slipped a tenth, while the remainder of Fox’s Sunday animation block including Duncanville (0.4, 1.07M) and Family Guy (0.5, 1.45M) were on par with last week.

The CW saw the steady return of Batwoman (0.2, 774,000) and Supergirl (0.2, 676K).