‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Poster Washes Up On Social Media

It’s coming. Exactly what it is, however, is up to the interpreter. Ryan Murphy has posted on Instagram the first key art for Season 10 of American Horror Story. Check it out below.

Less than two weeks after he revealed the cast for the new AHS run, Murphy teased its subject matter today. The poster shows a pair of hands that seem to be clawing up a bluff with the ocean in the background. Let the theories commence.

No premiere date has been set for Season 10 of American Horror Story, whose cast includes series rookie Macauley Culkin along with veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters — who are returning after missing the ninth installment — Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Each season of AHS has explored a different horror theme and setting, ranging from a haunted house and an insane asylum to a coven of witches and a traveling freak show to a hotel with a dark and murderous history. Over its nine-season run, the series has been nominated for 95 Emmy Awards and won 16. FX recently renewed AHS for three more seasons, which will take it to 13.