American Cinematheque Cancels Events At L.A’s Egyptian And Aero Theaters

Screenings and events at the Egyptian and Aero theaters in Los Angeles will be suspended until further notice, the American Cinematheque said Friday. The suspension starts immediately. The nonprofit’s decision was in response to the decision of California Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend events of 250 or more people.

“Our top priority is the safety of our patrons, members, staff and volunteers, and we will continue to monitor this health crisis, particularly as it impacts the film exhibition industry and the city of Los Angeles,” the organization said in a statement. It said it would do “everything possible” to reschedule film screenings in the future.

Membership privileges will be extended throughout the period when the venues are shuttered.

Sale of the Egyptian to Netflix is awaiting final governmental approval.