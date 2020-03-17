AMC To Close U.S. Chain For 6 To 12 Weeks Due To Coronavirus Concerns

People enter an AMC theater on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart.

BREAKING: The largest theatrical exhibition company in the United States announced tonight that effective tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, all 630 AMC locations in the country will close for at least six to 12 weeks, in compliance with local, state and federal directives, and as a precaution to help ensure the health and safety of moviegoers and their theatre staff.

The chain will remain flexible on reopening.

AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said: “We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theatres. Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”

Earlier today, AMC’s closest rival, Regal decided to close their entire chain tomorrow until further notice. Tonight, before AMC shuttered, the number of theaters hitting pause due to the coronavirus climate were just north of 3K including such chains as Landmark Theatres, Cineplex Odeon, and Alamo Drafthouse being down. The only ones we haven’t heard from is Cinemark.

Exhibition never wanted to close down, even after weathering a historical low at the box office last weekend. But this isn’t like the Great Depression. Governments are requiring people to stay at home in this coronavirus scare, and thus, it’s impossible for anyone to head to the theater. And so U.S. exhibition, much like China’s during the winter, must take a pause.

AMC is temporarily stopping all A-List memberships for the time that their theatres are closed, with no billing or payments occurring. “Members will be notified prior to this pause expiring and will have the option to choose to extend the pause for another month if they so desire. Additionally, any A-List member who did not renew their membership any time so far in calendar year 2020 will not have to wait the customary 6 months to rejoin,” read a statement.

The chain encouraged its attendees “to utilize AMC Theatres On Demand, which allows them to rent or buy movies from a selection of more than 3,500 titles, including recent and popular titles from every major studio.” AMC Theatres On Demand can be accessed online or through the exhibtor’s mobile app or Smart TVs.