AMC Networks Cancels Upfront Event On Coronavirus Fears: Will Have Conversations With Individual Advertisers

AMC Networks is the latest to change its upfront plans, canceling its live event due to concerns over the coronavirus and opting to talk with advertisers separately.

“In light of current events, we have decided to cancel our live upfront presentation scheduled for March 18 in favor of individual conversations with our advertising clients,” the company said in an emailed comment. The event had been set for The Shed in Hudson Yards.

It didn’t provide additional details.

This was the second major announcement on Monday after A+E Networks canceled its live upfront event scheduled for March 25 at Jazz at Lincoln Center and said that instead it will will hold its first Virtual Upfront, showcasing recent successes, programming, talent and plans for clients in presentations for clients starting the week of March 23.

A+E Networks’ Group President Paul Buccieri said invitations for the virtual presentations will go out to agencies beginning today. “Our sales force looks forward to bringing the A+E Networks’ Virtual Upfront Presentation directly to our clients in a new way,” he said.

“The health, safety and well-being of our clients, colleagues and our industry is our top priority. A+E Networks is leaning-in to our culture of flexibility – one of the business mandates to operate in today’s world, and certainly a necessity underscored in our current environment,” Buccieri added.