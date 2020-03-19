Amazon Closes Queens, NY Warehouse After Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Amazon has seen its first known case of a U.S.-based warehouse worker testing positive for novel coronavirus. A worker at its delivery station in Queens, NY, tested positive for COVID-19, the online retailing giant said late Wednesday. The facility has been temporarily shut down so that it can be disinfected and workers have been sent home with full pay, the company said. It’s not clear when the warehouse will re-open.

“We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement, according to CNBC. “[W]e’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings.”

On Monday, Amazon said five workers at its warehouses in Spain and Italy had tested positive for the virus, and earlier confirmed that two office employees at its Seattle headquarters had contracted the virus.

The company said earlier this week that it would suspend shipments of nonessential items to its warehouses in the U.S. and UKuntil at least April 5 because of shortages caused by the worldwide outbreak.

The news was first reported by The Atlantic.