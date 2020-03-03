Amazon Prime In Deal With YES Network To Stream 21 Yankees Games, No Extra Cost To Prime Members

The New York Yankees, Amazon Prime Video, and the YES Network have struck a deal to live stream 21 New York Yankees games this regular season on Prime Video at no additional cost to Prime members. The first is scheduled for April 17.

Prime members in the Yankees home-team footprint in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey will have access to the games. They will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The companies said Yankees games on Prime Video will feature Amazon X-Ray technology, which allows fans streaming on Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV to access live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information as they watch.

“Fans are consuming content in a variety of different ways, and we believe our unique partnership with Amazon represents an exciting development in the realm of live sports,” said Hal Steinbrenner, CEO, Yankee Global Enterprises. “We are committed to exploring new ideas and delivering an array of top-quality viewing options, as well as accompanying new innovations.”

Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon said the company wants “to give Prime members access to the broadest selection of content across the broadest number of devices.”

And Jon Litner, CEO, YES Network, said that, “As consumption habits among Yankees fans continue to evolve, we’re embracing new and innovative technologies to enhance the viewer experience.”