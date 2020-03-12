‘Fernando’: Amazon Orders Series On Ex-Formula One Champion Fernando Alonso

Racing driver Fernando Alonso is to be the subject of an Amazon original documentary series charting his preparations for his first Dakar Rally.

The five-part series, titled Fernando, is made by Spain’s The Mediapro Studio and will launch on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, France, Italy, UK and Latin America later this year.

During the documentary, Alonso’s inner circle provide insight on the former Formula One champion, while his sister, Lorena Alonso, and his partner, Linda Morselli, also feature.

Javier Mendez, director of global content at The Mediapro Studio, said: “The series will share with Fernando his reflections about his possible come back to F1. Fernando is a winner and his goal along this year has been to demonstrate that he is the best driver in any four wheels vehicle”.