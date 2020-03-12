Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Fernando’: Amazon Orders Series On Ex-Formula One Champion Fernando Alonso

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus As Outbreak Hits 'Elvis Presley' Film

Read the full story

‘Fernando’: Amazon Orders Series On Ex-Formula One Champion Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso
ANDRE PAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Racing driver Fernando Alonso is to be the subject of an Amazon original documentary series charting his preparations for his first Dakar Rally.

The five-part series, titled Fernando, is made by Spain’s The Mediapro Studio and will launch on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, France, Italy, UK and Latin America later this year.

During the documentary, Alonso’s inner circle provide insight on the former Formula One champion, while his sister, Lorena Alonso, and his partner, Linda Morselli, also feature.

Javier Mendez, director of global content at The Mediapro Studio, said: “The series will share with Fernando his reflections about his possible come back to F1. Fernando is a winner and his goal along this year has been to demonstrate that he is the best driver in any four wheels vehicle”.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad