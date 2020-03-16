Amazon Ends ‘Love Island France’ Weeks Early After South Africa Declares Coronavirus National Disaster

Amazon has wrapped Love Island France weeks early after South Africa declared a national disaster as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The ITV Studios-produced reality show was filmed at a villa near Cape Town, but production has ground to halt as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on TV and film productions across the world.

South Africa has imposed travel bans, barred public gatherings of more than 100 people and shut some schools as a result of the disease.

An ITV Studios France spokeswoman said: “Following the announcement by the South African president that the country is now in a ‘state of disaster,’ Amazon Studios’ production of Love Island France will end early.”

“The health and safety of the production team, the contestants and all people involved is our utmost priority, so we have ended production on this season now.”

After debuting on March 2, a final episode will air on Monday. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couple, with the winners being unveiled on social media.

Mike Beale, managing director of ITV Studios’ Creative Network, told Deadline last month that “four-to-six weeks is the optimum period of the show,” which means Love Island France is likely to have ended two-to-four weeks early.