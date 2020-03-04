Amazon Employee In Seattle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Click to Skip Ad
Shutterstock

A worker at an Amazon office in Seattle has tested positive for the coronavirus, Deadline confirmed Tuesday evening.

The employee does not work at the company’s headquarters, but at Amazon’s Brazil office building in Seattle, CNBC reported.

“The employee went home feeling unwell on Tuesday, February 25 and has not entered Amazon offices since that time,” Amazon said in a memo to staff. The company asked anyone experiencing symptoms to stay home and seek medical attention.

As of Tuesday evening, the death toll in the U.S. from coronavirus had climbed to nine, with more than 100 cases reported across the nation.

