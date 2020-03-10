Alyssa Milano, ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Actress Ema Horvath & More To Star In ‘Who Are You People’

EXCLUSIVE: Charmed and Who’s the Boss? alum Alyssa Milano has signed on to star and executive produce Who Are You People, an indie drama from Paperclip Ltd, the company behind the SXSW award-winning All Square feature starring Michael Kelly. Ema Horvath, who was tapped as a regular on Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series, will also star along with Devin Sawa (Final Destination), Paperclip co-founder Yeardley Smith (The Simpsons), Peter Parros (The Haves and the Have Nots), and John Ales (Euphoria).

The project was written and directed by first-time feature helmer Ben Epstein, who wrote and executive produced the Netflix film, You Get Me, starring Bella Thorne. The film, which shot in Portland, OR, centers around 16-year-old Alex (Horvath), who runs away from boarding school to seek out the biological father her mother always kept hidden and learns the dark secret of her roots.

Siddharth Dhananjay (Patti Cake$) and Reid Miller (Good Joe Bell) co-star. Toby Louie, Jordan Foley, Nick Smith, and Epstein are the producers, while Smith and Ben Cornwell of Paperclip Ltd, Oscar-winning The Imitation Game scribe Graham Moore, Rod Cooper, and Irka Zazulak serve as exec producers.

Milano recently co-starred in the Netflix series, Insatiable and will next be seen in Quibi’s Farrelly Brothers comedy, The Now. She is repped by CAA.

In addition to LOTR, Horvath was cast in Quibi’s sci-fi drama series Don’t Look Deeper directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Horvath is repped by Buchwald and Silver Lining Management.

Epstein, who served as a writer and co-executive producer on the MTV series, Happyland, is repped by CAA, Think Tank Management and Felker/Toczek.

ICM Partners and attorney Tye Gonser rep Paperclip Ltd, which has an upcoming slate that includes the John Hyams-directed thriller Alone, and feature projects Gossamer Folds and Gracefully Grayson.