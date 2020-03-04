UK’s Altitude Media Group Opens Factual Branch Focused On Natural History

Altitude Media Group, the UK outfit run by Will Clarke that works across production, distribution and sales, has officially opened a natural history-focused factual wing that will make film and TV docs.

Former Channel 4 exec Paul Sowerbutts joined the company late last year to drive the move into non-fiction content, taking up the role of MD, Altitude Factual. Joining him is Jeremy Bradshaw as head of Natural History.

Last month, Altitude received a significant investment from Neon-backed 30West, which saw the U.S. outfit take a minatory stake in the Brit company.

The opening of the factual unit follows Altitude’s success with distributing doc content, including Asif Kapadia’s Amy and Diego Maradona, and Louis Theroux’s My Scientology Movie. The company also handles event cinema releases and has the upcoming one-night engagement of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet on April 16 in conjunction with WWF and Silverback Film.

“Paul and Jeremy are hugely respected and experienced in the field of natural history television and film, and there is a strong demand from global platforms and broadcasters for this type of programming that we’re excited to engage,” said Will Clarke.