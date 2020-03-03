‘Almost Family’ Canceled After One Season On Fox

Click to Skip Ad
No surprise here, but it’s now official. Almost Family will not be returning for a second season on Fox. The writing was on the wall after the family drama series did not receive a back order and was left off the network’s midseason schedule. It was then pulled from its Wednesday slot for its last two episodes, which concluded on February 22.

Starring Brittany Snow and Timothy Hutton, based on the Australia series Sisters, Almost Family was a soft ratings performer in the fall, not taking advantage of its Masked Singer lead-in. Things deteriorated further when the drama returned in January behind Flirty Dancing, which also was moved to low-trafficked Saturday, matching Live+Same Day season lows pf 1 million viewers and a 0.3 in adults 18-49.

Almost Family hailed from The Path duo of executive producer Annie Weisman and executive producer Jason Katims, original series’ co-creator Imogen Banks, Universal TV, Fox Entertainment and Endemol Shine North America.

Written by Weisman, it centered on only child Julia Bechley (Snow), who finds her life turned upside down when her father, Leon Bechley (Hutton), is forced to reveal that over the course of his pioneering career as a fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children.

Megalyn Echikunwoke and Emily Osment also starred.

