Allen Bellman Dies: ‘Captain America’ Artist In Comics’ Golden Age Was 95

Allen Bellman, one of the last links to the early days of Captain America in comic books, died March 9 after a short illness. He was 95 and lived in Florida, according to an announcement posted to Facebook by San Diego Comic Fest.
“Last year we hosted Allen as our Golden Age Guest of Honor. He was a kind man and forthcoming to all of the fans who came by his table. He told stories of his days at Timely Comics in the 1940s, working on Captain America, Young Allies, Human Torch and The Destroyer. He left his mark on the world of comics and he will be missed. He was a brilliant creator and a good friend. Rest in Peace, Allen Bellman.”
Bellman was born in New York City in June 1924, the son of Russian Jewish immigrants who fled that country’s pogroms. He became intrigued by comics when he saw an issue of Action Comics #`1, which he purchased. He began drawing on his own and did one panel cartoons for several New York newspapers, including the Brooklyn Eagle and New York Daily Mirror.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.