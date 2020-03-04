All3Media’s Little Dot Studios Buys Content Agency Wing As It Plans Spending Spree

Little Dot Studios has acquired content agency Wing as the All3Media-owned digital studio embarks on a mergers and acquisitions spree.

Wing took flight in 2007 and specializes in sport, making branded content for partners including the International Olympics Committee, The America’s Cup, Formula 1, Coca-Cola, Hugo Boss and McLaren. It is run by husband and wife team Will and Tessa Ingham.

It is the first in a number of acquisitions Little Dot hopes to make over the coming months. The financial terms of the Wing takeover were not disclosed.

Little Dot CEO Andy Taylor said: “Acquiring Wing will enable us to accelerate our future growth with existing clients across the two companies as well as bringing in new partners. Wing’s creative excellence combined with Little Dot Studios’ understanding of data and platform algorithms will provide a truly unique service offering to the sport industry.”

Little Dot Studios manages nearly 600 YouTube channels, Facebook pages, and social video channels for sports, TV and consumer brands. It has made content including The Race for the Planet: Cheetah, in which it raced an electric racing car with a cheetah.