Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tonight ordered all casinos in Las Vegas, Reno and elsewhere to close for 30 days as part of an effort to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading.

All non-essential businesses were ordered b Sisolak to close starting at noon on Wednesday. As with other states that have gone to a lockdown, the edict applies to all bars, gyms, beauty salons, barber shops, malls and restaurants that do not provide takeout and delivery services.

However, Nevada employment relies on the gaming taking place in Las Vegas and Reno, Although several casinos previously announced a decision to close, the final blow could devastate the Nevada economy.

Sisolak said at a press conference that all hotels and casinos will get time to remove guests before closing. Gaming machines are to be emptied and shut down as well. “My ultimate goal here is to come together as Nevadans to save lives,” Sisolak told reporters in Las Vegas. “That requires aggressive strategies aimed at limiting community spread.

“We don’t have time to waste. We must act aggressively and decisively to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.”

Gas stations, grocery stores, airports, banks, hospitals, the post offic and other essential businesses will stay open. Professional offices for doctors, lawyers and others can also stay open if they take precautions, Sisolak said.

“All gatherings should be postponed or canceled,” the first-term Democrat added. “This is not the time for playdates, sleepovers, concerts, theater outings or athletic events. This is not a vacation and it’s not a time to catch up with friends. It’s definitely not a time to go to the movies. Every social contact increases your risk of exposure.”