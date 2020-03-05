Alicia Silverstone Comedy ‘Bad Therapy’ Picked Up By Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has obtained North American rights to Bad Therapy (fka Judy Small), a marriage counselor comedy starring Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, American Woman), Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine, Ballers), and Michaela Watkins (Wanderlust, The Back-Up Plan). The film, which was directed by Bill Teitler, will get a day-and-date release on April 17.

Rounding out the cast are Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, Secondhand Lions), Aisha Tyler (Death Sentence, Archer), Sarah Shahi (Bullet to the Head, Alias), and David Paymer (City Slickers, State And Main).

Written by Nancy Doyne, the plot follows Susan Howard who, in a quest for self-fulfillment, convinces her husband, Bob (Corddry), to see a marriage counselor. The therapist, Judy Small (Watkins), appears at first to be competent, intelligent and trustworthy. But in the course of the therapy, Bob and Susan’s emotional dynamic triggers Judy Small’s own dark, buried impulses and in a comically escalating series of manipulations, Judy Small pits Bob and Susan against one another, bringing their marriage to the breaking point.

Gina Resnick and Teitler produced the pic. Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas, brokered the deal with Endeavor Content and lawyer Thomas F. Hunter.