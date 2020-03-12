Alex Hamilton, Former Entertainment One Exec, Appointed CEO of Studiocanal UK

Former eOne executive Alex Hamilton has been appointed CEO of Studiocanal UK. He will report to group CEO Anna Marsh and will join the company 22 April, 2020.

Hamilton was most recently President, International, Film and Managing Director of Entertainment One UK. From 2008-2019, he spearheaded eOne UK’s film business.

Releases included the Twilight franchise, 12 Years a Slave, Dallas Buyers Club, Mr. Turner, Spotlight, The BFG, The Girl On The Train, I, Daniel Blake, The Death of Stalin, the UK family franchise Nativity! (for which he also served as executive producer), Stan & Ollie and Green Book.

Nicola Shindler, who was appointed UK CEO in late 2018, will become Chief Creative Officer of Studiocanal UK. In the position, she will continue to develop UK productions for the Euro studio. Shark attack thriller Something In The Water (produced with Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s Unstoppable, with Gaby Dellal directing) is currently in development and due to shoot later this year. Shindler also retains her current position as CEO of Studiocanal-owned RED.

Maxime Saada, Chairman and CEO of Canal+ Group, said, “Alex’s experience and in-depth knowledge of the UK market are essential assets to accelerate the development of Studiocanal in its ambition of becoming a leader in the production and distribution of European films and series.”

Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal, added, “It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Alex to the helm of Studiocanal UK. He is the perfect fit, with vast industry experience, a passion for film, filmmakers & bringing top quality content to the British audience.”

Hamilton commented, “I am really excited to join one of the world’s greatest film companies. I have long admired the slate and ambition of Studiocanal and will take great pride in driving the UK business further forward.”