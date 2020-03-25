Alec Baldwin Is Back Channeling Donald Trump On Howard Stern’s Pared-Down SiriusXM Show

If you’re missing Alec Baldwin’s star turn as our intrepid leader on Saturday Night Live, you can savor a few fleeting, grainy moments once again as Howard Stern interviewed Baldwin and his yoga-instructor wife Hilaria on Wednesday in Stern’s third day back on his SiriusXM show. He broadcasts from his home in the pared-down, video-chat reality that’s become media in the age of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Stern chatted with the Baldwins, also at home, about cooking, cleaning, kids and quarantine – until he couldn’t resist:

“President Trump, will we be back to normal once Hilaria starts doing her yoga videos again?”

“Listen, OK, everyone knows that people are going to die, OK. Some people are going to die. … As long as I don’t die, and you don’t die my fellow Republican contributors, we should get the country back to work,” said Baldwin, channeling Trump.

“President Trump, are you doing a great job?”

“I would give myself a 10 out of 10 – I would say a 10.”

Stern’s show was shuttered last week and he’s now turned to Zoom for what he calls his “apocalypse broadcasts,” which began Monday with Jimmy Kimmel as his remote guest. The show’s team Robin Quivers, Fred Norris and Gary Dell’Abate have joined as well and they will continue for the foreseeable future while the SiriusXM offices in New York are closed.

The Howard Stern Show is live from the “bunker” Monday-Wednesday starting at 7 AM ET on Howard 100 with rebroadcasts throughout the day.