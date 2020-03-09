Alan Cumming Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming, the multihyphenate who was nominated for multiple Emmys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes for his turn on The Good Wife and won a Tony for playing his role in Cabraret, has signed with ICM Partners. The move comes as he is currently co-starring opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the Old Vic production of Endgame, which wraps its run at month’s end.

The Scotland-born Cumming can currently be seen onscreen opposite Rosario Dawson in USA Network’s freshman drama series Briarpatch, which now airs Mondays at 11 PM PT. He previously starred on the two-season run of CBS’ Instinct, playing a former CIA operative lured back to his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer. It was the first broadcast drama series with an openly gay leading character.



Cumming’s film credits include Emma, Circle of Friends, Golden Eye, X2, the Spy Kids movies and Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. He and Jennifer Jason Leigh co-wrote, directed produced and starred in 2001’s The Anniversary Party which played at Cannes.

On the stage, he won the Tony for Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as the Emcee in 1998’s Cabaret. His Broadway credits include Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera and Design For Living. In the UK his credits include Accidental Death of an Anarchist, which won him an Olivier Award in 1991.

Cumming, who was with CAA, continues be repped by Untitled Entertainment and UK-based Troika.