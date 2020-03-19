Alamo Drafthouse Sets $2 Million Relief Fund For Furloughed Staff Members Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has announced an emergency relief fund for its furloughed staff as a result of COVID-19. They will receive a supplemental two weeks’ worth of pay and their health coverage will be covered through the end of April.

The current pandemic has prompted Dratfhouse founders Tim and Karrie League to create a new relief in partnership with the Emergency Assistance Foundation. This is seeded with $2 million dollars from their Alamo Community Fund. There is currently an Alamo Family Fund portal open for donations. Applications for the furloughed company-owned staff members in need are expected to be opened up next week.

“We’re doing everything we can to help get our teams through the furlough period while making certain there will be a stable company to return to,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse CEO. “The Coronavirus pandemic is an existential threat to all cinema, but particularly independent and arthouse theaters. That’s why I’m asking for our friends and partners in the film and hospitality industries – if you believe companies like ours are vital to the welfare and strength of your businesses, please help us keep our people safe, strong, and ready to get back to work.”

The news comes after the Drafthouse closed forty theaters and the furlough of virtually all theater staff members. League also informed corporate staff members that approximately 80% of staff would be furloughed, with a very small core remaining.