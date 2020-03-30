Alamo Drafthouse Launches “Alamo-At-Home” Programming Series

The Alamos Drafthouse has launched “Alamo-At-Home,” and as the initiative suggests, it will bring the spirit of the Drafthouse into homes through its signature programming series “Terror Tuesday” and “Weird Wednesday.”

“The entire reason Karrie and I built theaters in the first place was to bring people together in a celebration of film,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO. “Our theaters are currently closed, but that doesn’t have to mean our communities have to remain shuttered as well. We intend to hunker down, weather this storm and reemerge on the other side. Until then, we’ll continue to work to share the movies we love with this community, and find ways to support each other.”

Last week, the Austin-based dine-and-watch theater announced Virtual Cinema, which was an initiative led by distributors like Kino Lorber, Film Movement and Magnolia Pictures. It allows independent theaters to digitally offer new films to their guests. With the help of the American Genre Film Archive, Alamo Drafthouse’s aforementioned cinephile series “Terror Tuesday” and “Weird Wednesday” will be part of the Virtual Cinema space. The programming will feature online screenings and pre-show content, introductions and discussions conducted on Drafthouse’s editorial website BirthMoviesDeath.com.

The first title for “Terror Tuesday” will be Keith Li’s 1982 Hong Kong horror classic Centipede Horror. The Virtual Cinema screening uses a recent 2K preservation drawn from the only 35 mm film print in existence. The screening is set to go live Tuesday at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT. Tickets are currently on sale.

The inaugural “Weird Wednesday” is set for April 8 and will feature a screening of the 4K restoration of Godmonster of Indian Flats, the story of an 8-foot-tall toxic sheep monster that blows up gas stations, smashes crooked politicians and terrorizes stoners.

“Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday aren’t just film series — they’re communities, and even though our theater doors are currently closed, it’s vital that we continue to foster these communities, because they are truly the heart of the Alamo Drafthouse,” says Sarah Pitre, Senior Director of Programming and Promotions.

“Alamo-At-Home” programming for “Terror Tuesday” and “Weird Wednesday” will continue weekly, alternating between the two series.