‘AJ And The Queen’ Canceled After One Season At Netflix

It’s one and done for AJ and the Queen. The series has been canceled after one season on Netflix. Series creator and star RuPaul Charles confirmed the news on Twitter Friday.

“End of the road for ‘AJ and The Queen,’” RuPaul wrote. “Netflix has decided to not extend our trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We’re so very proud of the work.”

The series hailed from Charles and 2 Broke Girls co-creator and former Sex and the City showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Written by King and Charles, the series starred RuPaul as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990s RV with her unlikely sidekick AJ (Izzy G), a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 9-year-old stowaway. As these two misfits — one tall, one small — travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better. Oh, and RuPaul performs a killer musical number in every drag club.

Josh Segarra, Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum and Tia Carrere also starred.

RuPaul and King executive produced. King’s MPK Productions produced in association with Warner Bros. TV.