A+E Networks Scraps Live Upfront Presentation For ‘Virtual Upfront’ Starting Week Of March 23

A+E Networks said Monday it has canceled its live upfront event scheduled for March 25 and instead will will hold its first Virtual Upfront, showcasing recent successes, programming, talent and plans for clients in presentations for clients starting the week of March 23.

A+E Networks’ Group President Paul Buccieri said invitations for the virtual presentations will go out to agencies beginning today.

“Our sales force looks forward to bringing the A+E Networks’ Virtual Upfront Presentation directly to our clients in a new way. We’re ready to showcase our portfolio of high-performing mega-brands, recapping some of the amazing success we’ve had in the last year, previewing upcoming shows we’re excited about, introducing our incredible roster of talent, and outlining our plans for 2021 across A&E, HISTORY and Lifetime,” he said.

“The health, safety and well-being of our clients, colleagues and our industry is our top priority. A+E Networks is leaning-in to our culture of flexibility – one of the business mandates to operate in today’s world, and certainly a necessity underscored in our current environment,” Buccieri said He added that, “It’s important for us to note that the Upfront is just one part of A+E Networks’ 52-week strategy. Whether in person or in the form of a virtual presentation, the Upfront is part of a comprehensive, year-long communications effort between our dedicated sales force and our ad sales customers.”