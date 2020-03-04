Click to Skip Ad
James Bond Pic 'No Time To Die' Postpones Global Release To Fall

Adam Shankman Directing ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel For Disney+

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (9319376k) Adam Shankman YouTube 'Step Up: High Water' TV show panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2018
REX/Shutterstock

Disney+ has tapped Adam Shankman, the director behind titles such as What Men Want and 2007’s Hairspray, to helm Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the 1993 cult classic, which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

TV writer-producer Jen D’Angelo penned the screenplay which is being produced by Lynn Harris. The original, directed by Kenny Ortega, followed what happens when three villainous witches are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts.

Variety was first to report this news.

