Adam Schlesinger Of Fountains Of Wayne In Coma, On Ventilator Because Of Coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee, as well as a leader of the pop band Fountains of Wayne, is reportedly in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.
The 52-year-old pop savant has three Emmys and a Grammy in his collection, and an Oscar nomination for “That Thing That You Do,” the title track to the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed film. He has three Emmys and a Grammy for his work as a producer, engineer and songwriter.
In addition to film, his resume includes TV (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Sesame Street), theater (Cry-Baby: The Musical) and his work with Fountains of Wayne, whose hit Stacey’s Mom was No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003.
